NDC Sacks Ayawaso North Constituency Chairman Over Sinare’s Gun Running Allegations

Alhaji Said Sinare

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expelled its Ayawaso North Constituency Chairman, Tahiru Ahmed.

The dismissal comes after Mr. Ahmed alleged that NDC’s National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Said Sinare’s, was supplying guns to a number of youth to be used in causing chaos in during the 2020 Elections.

Mr. Sinare has since the allegations and complaint lodged against by Mr Ahmed to the Police, been under investigation by the Accra Regional Police Command. Mr Ahmed tendered in an AK47 he claimed Mr. Sinare had procured and supplied to cause disturbance.

In a statement expelling him, the NDC said Mr. Ahmed’s action was a breach of Article 46 (8) of its Constitution.

NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Secretary, Theophilus Tetteh-Chaie, signed the statement.

Below is the full statement

The Regional Executive Committee wish to inform Party executives in the Region and all media houses to the effect that the constituency Chairman of the Ayawaso North Constituency Mr Tahiru Ahmed has been expelled from the party with immediate effect for breaching article 46 (8) of our party’s constitution.

All party properties in his possession should be handed over to the Vice chairman of the Constituency to act.

Thank you.

Signed.

Theophilus Tetteh Chaie(Hon)

Regional Secretary.

By Melvin Tarlue