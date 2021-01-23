GHS Records 635 New Covid-19 Cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 635 new cases of Covid-19.

The new infections have increased the number of confirmed cases to 60,115 according to the GHS.

Clinical recoveries from the infection have also increased to 56,955 with no new death being recorded from the previous 361 recorded.

In its latest case management update, the health authorities said the country’s active cases now stand at 2,799.

Out of the total number of active cases, 92 patients are in severe condition while 21

others are in critical condition.

*Regional Breakdown*

The Greater Accra Region continues to record the highest number of cases counting a total of 34,255 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 11,612 cases and the Western Region with 3,261 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,698 cases, Central Region, 2,215 cases, Volta Region, 816 cases

and the Bono East Region, 795 cases.

The Western North Region has 689 cases, Bono Region, 645 cases, Northern Region, 607 cases, Ahafo Region, 537 cases.

The Upper East Region, 464 cases, Oti Region, 244 cases, Upper West Region has 152 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 25 cases.

Cases recorded from international travellers now stand at 1,038.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri