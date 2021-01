Ghanaian rapper is alive and well contrary to media reports that he had died suddenly, his record label, Sarkcess has said.

According to Sarkcess Music, Sarkodie known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo “is alive and currently working on music projects.”

“The General public is advised to ignore all trending circulations about the death of the artist as it holds no truth,” Sarkcess Music said in a statement dated January 23, 2021.

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue