GHS Records 655 New Covid-19 Cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 655 new cases of Covid-19.

This has pushed the cumulative case count to 33,624.

In its latest case management update, the GHS said a total of 29,801 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from treatment and isolation centres across the country.

Deaths related to the infection remains 168.

This leaves the active cases at 3,655.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region has recorded 17,383 Covid-19 cases, the Ashanti Region, 8,229 cases and the Western Region, 2,563 cases.

The Central Region has confirmed 1,362 Covid-19 cases while the Eastern Region has 1,244 cases and the Volta Region, 588 cases.

The Bono East Region has recorded 436 Covid-19 cases, Bono Region, 426 cases, Western North Region, 363 cases, and the Northern Region, 308 cases.

The Upper East Region has 282 Covid-19 cases, Oti Region 174 cases, Ahafo Region, 121 cases, Upper West Region, 79 cases, Savannah Region, 57 cases and North East Region nine cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri