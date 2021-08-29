GHS To Start Second AstraZeneca Vaccine Administration On Tuesday

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said it would start administering AstraZeneca vaccines to persons due for their second dose on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

The exercise, to take place across all the 29 Districts in the Greater Accra Region, will last till September 4, 2021.

The GHS is a statement said persons eligible to partake in the exercise should be those above 18 years who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine from March 10, 2021, to March 29, 2021.

The statement also admonished the general public to bring along a valid national ID card and their Covid-19 Vaccination Card for the exercise.

The government took delivery of 249,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the UK government last week.

AstraZeneca was the first vaccine to arrive in Ghana earlier this year when the country heightened its efforts to beat Covid-19.

Out of the about 800,000 people to have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, nearly half of the number is yet to receive the second dose.

Ghana has vaccinated a section of the population with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which arrived in the country in July through the African Union’s African Vaccine Acquisition Trust initiative.

A total of 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered to unvaccinated persons in Covid-19 hotspots in the Greater Accra Region and the Ashanti Region.

Below is the list of facilities for the exercise.



By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri