Gideon Aryeequaye’s Appointment Revoked?

Gideon Aryeequaye

Gideon Aryeequaye, the Acting Executive Secretary of Ghana’s Creative Arts Agency, has reportedly had his appointment revoked by John Dramani Mahama.

Gideon, who was appointed in March 2025, is reported to have been reassigned to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, but without a portfolio.

Earlier reports indicated that he has not yet been assigned a specific role within the ministry.

Before his appointment to the Creative Arts Agency, Gideon Aryeequaye built a strong reputation in Ghana’s media landscape. He is widely recognised for his work as a news anchor at TV3 Ghana and previously served as Head of News at E.TV Ghana. He also gained national prominence as host of the popular Ghana Most Beautiful programme on TV3.

A committed member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gideon previously contested in the party’s parliamentary primaries for the Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom constituency in 2012 but was unsuccessful.