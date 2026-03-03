Older Men Let You Get Away With More – Joke Silva

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has revealed what she considers an advantage of marrying an older man.

Speaking on TVC’s Your View, the 64-year-old actress reflected on her marriage to Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs, who is 20 years her senior.

The couple got married in 1985 when Jacobs was 44 and Silva was 24.

According to her, marrying an older man comes with certain benefits.

“Older men allow you to get away with a lot of things,” she said.

She explained that although Jacobs fell in love with her at first sight, it was not the same for her initially.

“Yes, we met on stage and later on a movie set. Everybody knew it was the great Olu Jacobs who was coming — except me. We got on very well, and it was after we started dating that I discovered his age because he looked so good,” she recounted.

The couple have been married for over four decades and have two children together.