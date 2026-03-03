NCCE Holds Social Audit Workshop

Participants in a pose after the programme

The Obuasi Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised a one-day stakeholder workshop on social auditing to strengthen citizen participation and promote accountability in local governance.

The workshop aimed to empower citizens to hold public officials accountable and to take an active interest in national and local affairs. According to the Commission, social auditing is designed to ensure that duty bearers are held responsible for their actions and decisions, particularly in matters concerning community development and the management of public resources.

Speaking on the theme, “Strengthening the Rule of Law and the Fight Against Corruption in Ghana,” the Ashanti Sub-Regional Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Mr. Samuel Owusu Asante, stressed the need for citizens to be aware of their rights and to respect the laws of the land.

He explained that the rule of law stands in sharp contrast to the rule of man, noting that governance must be guided by established laws rather than individual discretion.

Mr. Asante observed that when citizens are well-informed about their rights and responsibilities, the rule of law flourishes. However, he cautioned that ignorance of the law is not an excuse for wrongdoing. Clarifying some fundamental legal principles, he addressed common misconceptions, explaining that all offences are bailable under Ghanaian law and that citizens are not required to pay money to secure bail for a suspect. On the issue of conflict of interest, he advised that such matters should be formally reported to CHRAJ for appropriate investigation and action.

Addressing participants, the Municipal Director of the NCCE, Mr. Lawrence Nyame, urged citizens to move from passive observation to active engagement in governance at both the national and local levels.

He led discussions on key thematic areas, including access to quality education, healthcare services and facilities, local economic development and employment opportunities, agriculture and access to agricultural support, infrastructure and public utilities, corruption and transparency in public projects, youth development and participation, as well as the welfare of women and children.

Mr. Nyame encouraged robust participation, stressing that social auditing should not be seen as confrontational but rather as a constructive civic responsibility aimed at improving governance outcomes.

He also outlined the various communication channels the NCCE uses to reach the public, including one-on-one engagements, radio programmes, information centre outreach, and visits to churches and mosques. He assured stakeholders that these platforms would be strengthened in the coming year to deepen civic education and broaden public participation.

Participants resolved to become more active citizens in their communities and pledged to demand greater transparency and accountability from duty bearers. They also called for increased funding for the NCCE to enable the Commission to expand such impactful civic engagement initiatives.

The programme was sponsored by GIZ, whose continued support is helping to enhance civic awareness and participatory governance at the local level.

FROM David Afum, Obuasi