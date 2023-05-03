Gifty Anti Denies Divorce Rumours

Gifty Anti

Media icon, Gifty Anti has denied rumours that her marriage is collapsing, suggesting the love between her and her husband is unbreakable.

Weeks ago, speculations on social media had it that Gifty Anti and her husband, Nana Ansah Kwao II have gone their separate ways alleging that she sent the man packing out.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime about the unveiling of her book ‘When Strong Women Cry’, she said she is disappointed in those spreading the rumours.

She was asked, “Are you separated? Did you throw your husband out of the house?”

She laughed and asked, “Should I call him for you?”

She then continued, “We have decided to talk at the appropriate time. It’s not the first time this had happened and obviously, I am the target. The people talking about me do not know me. They don’t know anything about me. So, what should I do? Go round telling everybody about it? I stay focused because these things can derail me. I am hurt, and disappointed.”

She added that she has been persecuted several times for being a feminist, and she often reminds herself that these struggles come with the journey.

“It is difficult to really speak your truth these days, especially with all the attacks going on and because you are a strong woman and a feminist. This journey we are on if you are not careful, you will be fighting and saving the world whiles you will be in a mess.

“In my book, there is a story of a woman who is saving the world but meanwhile there is pain. This woman became diagnosed with depression because she was out there saving people,” she indicated.