Gifty Kodia Set For Bake-A-Thon

Gifty Kodia

Gifty Kodia, a renowned entrepreneur, radio personality, actress, and CEO of Integrity Bread Ghana (iBread GH), is set to embark on an extraordinary challenge as she leads the highly anticipated GWR Bake-a-Thon Challenge.

The lively Legon City Mall will host the event from December 23 to 28, 2024.

However, Gifty is planning an incredible 120-hour baking marathon in an attempt to push the envelope.

This remarkable challenge seeks to establish Ghana’s culinary reputation internationally while also showcasing Gifty’s love and commitment to her art.

This innovative event seeks to break the record for the longest individual baking marathon while promoting economic growth through baking entrepreneurship, feeding orphans and vulnerable children, advocating for peace and justice in Ghana during the Christmas festivities, and increasing awareness and support for mental health initiatives.

Gifty Kodia is extending a warm invitation to sponsors and merchants to take part in this historic event.

The GWR Bake-a-Thon Challenge offers an exceptional platform for businesses to gain visibility, engage with diverse audiences, and align with an event that embodies creativity and excellence.