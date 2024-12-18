Women Groups Shower Accolades On EC Chairperson

Jean Mensa

ABANTU for Development and the Women’s Manifesto Coalition (WMC) have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Jean Adukwei Mensa for her exemplary performance as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC).

This recognition comes in the light of her meticulous preparation and execution of the presidential and parliamentary elections held on December 7, 2024.

The organisations, in a press statement, viewed Ms. Mensa’s success as not only a personal achievement but also a significant triumph for many Ghanaians, particularly those advocating for gender inclusion and the increased visibility of women in leadership roles.

The women empowerment group emphasised that such representation is critical for national development.

Since its inception in 1999, ABANTU for Development has focused on examining and addressing structural inequalities that hinder women’s participation in governance.

The organisation is dedicated to empowering women to engage in decision-making processes at all levels, thereby influencing policies from a gender perspective to promote equality.

ABANTU has consistently championed the promotion of women to high-profile positions, believing that, despite existing patriarchal challenges, women excel when given opportunities to lead critical state institutions.

“Ms. Mensa’s leadership during the 2024 elections, following her previous success in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, underscores her capacity, efficiency, and strength of character. It also highlights the vital contributions women are making to key governmental roles,” the statement read.

While acknowledging a nominal increase in the number of women attaining leadership positions across various sectors, ABANTU and WMC remain mindful of the systemic barriers that continue to impede women’s advancement in governance and public institutions.

They expressed confidence that Ms. Mensa will remain a steadfast advocate for governance, diversity, and inclusivity in Ghana.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke