Dzetorkoe Community Thanks Adutwum

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

A twelve-member delegation from Dzetorkoe, a farming community in the South Tongu Municipality of the Volta Region, on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum in Accra.

The visit was to show appreciation to the minister for the construction of a state-of-the-art school building for the community, which will improve effective teaching and learning in the area.

It would be recalled that Dr. Adutwum, saw a picture of a dilapidated old school building on social media. He responded quickly by sending a technical team to assess the school’s state.

The feedback from the technical team made the minister quickly begin a contract process for the construction of a new 6-unit classroom block and its ancillary for the school, which were commissioned recently.

The headteacher of Dzetorkoe M/A Basic School, Mr. Evans Avedzi, who was the leader of the delegation, on behalf of the community expressed their appreciation to the Education Minister for the love and passion shown to the people of Dzetorkoe.

He explained that apart from the fact that the new building has helped create an enabling environment for effective teaching and learning in the school, the new facilities in the school have raised the image of the community as people travel from nearby communities to catch a glimpse of the new school environment.

Mr. Avedzi pledged to ensure that the new facilities would be maintained properly to ensure that they last longer to serve it purpose of construction.

The delegation after the discussion presented a citation to Dr. Adutwum as a token of their appreciation for the honour done them.

The citation appreciated the personal interest he has showed in the development of the community as well as the welfare of the people of the area.

Dr. Adutwum, responding to the citation, praised the delegation for the visit and stated that the development of the nation remains his focus, hence his decision to undertake the development of infrastructure in the community.

He appealed to the community to stay united and continue supporting their children so they would be able to stay in school and study hard for the good of their future.

The outgoing Education Minister, who is the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, pledged to continue supporting the development of education in the country at all times.