Politicians Urged To Prioritise Peace

Apostle Dominic Nyamekye addressing the media

National Chairman of the Pentecostal Church of Christ (PCC), Apostle Dominic Nyamekye, has called on political actors and stakeholders to take proactive measures to prevent post-election violence and the vandalisation of state properties by their supporters.

He also urged them to use their influence to promote peace and unity and to ensure that their supporters respect democratic processes.

“Political leaders must guide their supporters and work together to ensure peace prevails after elections,” he said.

The violence and destruction witnessed after the just ended, he stressed, only deepens our national wounds.

The servant of God said these when he was addressing church members at church’s Central Assembly at Buokrom, in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital recently after he was re-elected to lead them for the next five years.

Apostle Nyamekye also shared powerful insights into the nation’s social challenges, emphasising the need for faithfulness and justice to address the widespread suffering and instability facing the country.

He noted that the absence of these critical values have led to series of social ills affecting various segments of society.

He particularly pointed out issues such as indiscipline, passivity, and lingering colonial mentality, which continue to hinder national progress.

According to Apostle Nyamekye, these challenges are most deeply felt by the nation’s most vulnerable citizens, who are often the hardest hit by social and economic struggles.

In his acceptance speech, Apostle Nyamekye expressed deep gratitude to the national executives and members of the PPC for their continued trust in his leadership.

He pledged to carry out his responsibilities with integrity, focus, and determination, assuring the congregation that his leadership would continue to be centered on spiritual growth and expansion, promising to fulfill my mandate to the best of his ability.

“Our mission to spread the gospel and plant more local assemblies remains a priority, and I am committed to making sure that we reach more souls for Christ,” he promised.

For his part, Apostle Yaw Dickson, Head Pastor at the national headquarters, speaking on behalf of the newly appointed national executives, pledged their unwavering support for Apostle Nyamekye’s leadership.

He emphasised the importance of unity within the leadership team and promised to work alongside the chairman to continue advancing the church’s mission to promote the Kingdom of God.

“We are fully committed to supporting Apostle Nyamekye’s leadership,” We are united in our purpose to expand the reach of the church and serve as instruments of God’s will in this nation,” Apostle Dickson said.

The re-election of Apostle Nyamekye has been met with widespread enthusiasm and approval from church members, who have expressed confidence in his ability to lead the PCC into a new season of growth and influence.

Most of the members were hopeful that, Apostle Nyamekye’s leadership would significantly impact the spiritual and social landscape of the country.

“His strong commitment to addressing pressing national issues, combined with his unwavering dedication to the church’s mission, positions him as a transformative leader in both the church and the broader community,” an elated member of PCC stated.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi