Kwabena Kwabena To Celebrate 20 Years In Music

Kwabena Kwabena

Popular Ghanaian highlife artiste and songwriter, Kwabena Kwabena, will hold a musical performance to commemorate his 20 years in the music business.

The event is scheduled for February 14, 2025, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Kwabena Kwabena is hosting the event to honour his accomplishments in the music industry, amuse his fans, and express gratitude to them for their support over the years.

The concert’s main act, Kwabena Kwabena, will be joined by other legendary artistes who are anticipated to enthrall music fans with some incredible musical performances.

In addition to showcasing several new works, he is certain to astound his fans with amazing and thrilling performances.

“On February 14, 2025, at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, I will perform my yearly Valentine’s Day Concert to start the festivities. As I commemorate 20 years in the business, it will be enormous,” he stated.

Kwabena Kwabena disclosed that he is working on his eighth album, which will be released as part of the anniversary celebrations, in addition to the show.

“I’m currently working on my eighth record. As part of the celebrations for my 20 years in music, it will undoubtedly be held outside,” he revealed.

Notable for his hit songs like ‘Fa Me Saa’, ‘Daakye’, ‘Ahyesi’, ‘Aso’, ‘Bibini’, and ‘Debi’, among others, Kwabena Kwabena, also known in private as George Kwabena Adu, entered the music scene in early 2000 and, at the height of his career, gave his peers in the highlife music industry a serious run for their money.

Kwabena Kwabena, who is credited with six albums, has received numerous accolades both home and abroad, including best songwriter and best vocal performance.

He is among the few committed highlife musicians in the country who are putting in a lot of effort to propel Ghanaian music on the global scene.

By George Clifford Owusu