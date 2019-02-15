Gifty Osei Grabs 5 Nominations @ MGWMA

Gifty Osei

Gifty Osei has received five nominations for the 2019 edition of the Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards (MGWMA) 2019, which is slated for May 12 in Nairobi, Kenya.

She has been nominated in the outstanding thanksgiving song of the year, outstanding invocation surrender song of the year, outstanding songwriter of the year, outstanding female minister of excellence of the year and outstanding kingdom personality of influence and excellence of the year categories.

The singer, who is widely known for hit songs like ‘Aseda’, ‘Yen To Nkyea’, ‘Wafira Me Ntoma’, ‘Jesus You Be Too Much’, among others, is set and hopeful to make another international history.

The bubbly gospel singer, who recently tied the knot with NPP politician Hopeson Ardoye last year, has proven to be one of the best in Ghana’s gospel music scene.