Okyeame Kwame Headlines ‘Flaunt Your Lover Night’

Okyeame Kwame (Left) and J. Martins in a pose

Firm Bridges Communications, organisers of the annual musical show dubbed ‘Flaunt Your Lover Night’, have named Okyeame Kwame as the headline artiste for this year’s event, which is slated for February 23.

The organisers are also negotiating with three other local artistes and a special guest artiste from Nigeria, whose name will be made public when the deal has been finalised.

They disclosed that the names of the artistes, as well the two celebrities who will host the event will be made public when the deal is sealed.

Okyeame Kwame, who will rock the stage for one and a half hours, is expected to thrill patrons with most of his popular tunes from his old and current albums.

He has promised to put on the best show ever as he takes patrons down memory lane with songs like ‘Faithful’, ‘Small Small’, ‘Woara’, ‘Odo Okoa’, ‘Akonoba’, amongst others.

In an interview with BEATWAVES yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Firm Bridges Communication, Annica Nsiah Appau, stated that a number of activities have also been planned for the event, and patrons who will participate in some of the activities are likely to win juicy prizes, including hampers, among others, from the sponsors.

She also hinted that the occasion will be graced by some of Ghana’s finest radio DJs, presenters and television personalities who will entertain patrons at the event.

By George Clifford Owusu