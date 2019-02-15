Kokofu Salutes Otumfuo

Henry Kwabena Kokofu .

Henry Kwabena Kokofu, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, has praised Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for making the Kejetia project successful.

He said Otumfuo did a yeoman’s job in the execution of the Kejetia Project.

According to him, the project suffered some setbacks in the initial stages, but Otumfuo supported it thoroughly.

“The Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment Project is a Manhyia Palace-Government of Ghana project so we should take note of this.

“Now that the project is almost complete, we should not lose sight of the important role that Asantehene played,” he added.

Speaking on UTV, Mr. Kokofu disclosed that the Asantehene asked one of his prominent chiefs to seek funding for the project.

“Otumfuo sent Nana Agyenim Boateng to Brazil to search for funding and he played other roles and we should all praise Otumfuo.”

Mr. Kokofu stated that the Kejetia Project would help promote business and other activities in Kumasi very soon.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) on Monday opened the major road networks that are located near the Kejetia Terminal.

The opening of the roads formed part of plans to officially commission the Kejetia Terminal.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi