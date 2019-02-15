Osu Hosts Fist Of Fury Today

Moses Foh Amoaning



The Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League returns today with some interesting bouts at the forecourt of the Osu Mantse Palace.

According to President of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GABF), the League has been exciting and kept the boxers, especially those in the national team, the Black Bombers very busy and active.

He said the Bukom Fist of Fury came at the right time to save Ghanaian amateur boxers and appealed to other companies to support the programme.

The fixtures for Week 8 have been released by the Technical Department of the GBF with CSPY facing Sea View, Seconds Out will clash with CQBF and Akotoku will lock horns with Wisdom.

Attoh Quarshie Gym which has been performing well under the guide of coach Akai Nettey, assistant national team trainer will challenge PPBA.

So far, it has been wonderful, and friendly exchanges since the competition moved to the communities from the Bukom Boxing Arena to Chorkor, to Bukom to James Town to Sukura and now Osu.

The gravy train is also coming back with the entertainment package which has faced some challenges due to lack of funds, and it may stop in your community.

The entertainment aspect of the show has been slow of late and the production team appeals to personalities and organisations to support the series which brings fun and entertainment to the people.

Clyde T. Narh, the production manager, said lack of funds has made it very difficult to put pieces together, but will try to catch up with the rest of the League.

The Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League ends after 26 weeks, comprising two segments of 13 weeks each.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Bukom Boxing League aka Fist of Fury have congratulated Richard Commey for defeating Isa Chaniev in round one to claim the IBF Lightweight title.

From The Sports Desk