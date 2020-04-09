GIIF Donates Ghc 500k To Covid-19 Trust Fund

The Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) has donated an amount of Gh¢ 500,000 to the Ghana Covid-19 National Trust Fund.

The move is aimed at helping with the national fight against the pandemic.

Leading a delegation on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, to make the donation at the Jubilee House was the Board Chairman of GIIF, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Ekumfi.

Other members of the delegation were Reginald Okai, Deputy CEO of GIIF and Nana Afua Kyerewaa Ababio, a Board Member of GIIF.

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund, was instituted by President Akufo-Addo in the fight against the coronavirus that has plagued the world.

The Fund has a governing board chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

Prof. Ameyaw Ekumfi, speaking during the donation, acknowledged the efforts of Government on measures put in place to deal with the pandemic.

He mentioned that Ghana has so far recorded 287 cases with five deaths and three recoveries.

According to him, the situation calls for all hands on deck to contain the novel virus as cases continue to surge.

Prof. Ameyaw Ekumfi expressed pleasure by the GIIF to support government efforts in these abnormal times.

He observed the need for Ghanaians to adhere to the protocols as clearly spelt out by President Akufo-Addo to stop the spread of the virus.

He was hopeful that together all will stay disciplined in an effort to win the fight against the pandemic.

He seized the opportunity to pledge the commitment of GIIF to continue to live up to its mandate of mobilizing, managing, coordinating and providing financial resources for the development of critical infrastructure in Ghana.

He assured Government of GIIF’s readiness to support any critical intervention in its continuous efforts to completely eradicate the deadly disease in Ghana.

He pledged that GIIF will support local manufacturers to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

About GIIF

The Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund is a body corporate wholly owned by the Government of Ghana.

It was established pursuant to the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund Act, 2014, Act 877, (“the Act”) l.

Its mandate is to mobilize, manage, coordinate and provide financial resources for investment in a diversified portfolio of infrastructure projects in Ghana for national development.