Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has apologised for taking a training session while England is on government-imposed lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mourinho was photographed taking an outdoor training session at Hadley Common with midfielder Tanguy N’Dombele, despite government guidelines for people to stay indoors. Defenders Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were also filmed by passers-by running together through the park.