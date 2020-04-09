Fadi Dabbousi Fetes 2000 People

FADI Dabbousi, a writer cum businessman and a staunch member of governing New Patriotic Party, has started a food train aimed at feeding over 2,000 vulnerable people who have been affected by the partial lockdown.

The project dubbed “Supporting the war against Covid -19 hand in hand with President Akufo-Addo” saw a lot smiling as they were given well-packaged meals.

After sharing some of the meals to residents of Achimota/Akweteyman he explained that he is being inspired by the President’s plea for the privileged to help the underprivileged as the country continues to fight the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

Fadi said he was hopeful that the affluent in society will be encouraged by such acts of kindness and come on board and provide food for the communities affected as a result of the lockdown.

“We are going to share over 2,000 meals to the vulnerable between Wednesday and Sunday. That is what we can afford, for now, hopefully, after the President’s update, we will see the way forward, he said.

He added that “the President has had to make very difficult, but necessary decisions to implement stern measures to control the COVID-19 virus, which have come along with their own challenges on society. In order to assist, people must rise to the occasion and put shoulder to bumper to win this war. The President has become a beacon of hope and an example that world leaders emulate.”

“The truth is that the President alone cannot control this pandemic. It behoves on all of us to carry some responsibility.

That is why we need to participate to ensure that we finally win the war against the deadly coronavirus disease” he added.

BY Daniel Bampoe