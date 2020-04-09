Ghana Exim Bank Donates GHC250,000 To Covid-19 Fund

Board chairman, Kodwo Boateng Gyenfi (3rd L), ready to hand over the dummy cheque to the Chief of Staff at the Jubilee House

The GHANA EXPORT-IMPORT BANK (GEXIM), yesterday presented a cheque for GHC250,000 to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund as part of it contribution towards the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, the bank donated 270 packs of Eku Fruit Juice as their support towards the management and prevention of the COVID-19 in the Country.

Making the donation on behalf of the Bank, the Board Chairman, Kodwo Boateng Genfi, said the donation was in response to the call by the President for all public-spirited Ghanaians and corporate bodies to lend a support towards the management and prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, as a good corporate citizen, it was, indeed, a responsibility on its part to support proactive measures put in place by the government to manage a national crisis and hoped that the donation will go a long way to assist the work of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

The Board Chairman lauded the able manner President Akufo-Addo is handling the crisis and called on all Ghanaians to adhere strictly to the protocols to minimise the spreads of the virus.

The CEO of the Bank, Lawrence Agyinsam said the Bank was presenting 270 packs of the Eku Fruit Juice to support the front liners in the health sector as an appreciation of the yeoman’s job they are rendering during this crisis.

“This is the time for all Ghanaians to support the production and consumption of Made-in-Ghana goods as well as supporting the pharmaceutical sector to produce the needed medicines in the country, and Ghana Exim Bank is doing just that with our massive financing of the 1D1F projects, he added.

Expressing her delight with the donation, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, said the donations would help the nation to fight the deadly virus in an aggressive manner.

She said, out of this crisis, the ingenuity and the industriousness of the business community are at play now and many local companies are mass-producing PPE’s, sanitizers and other critical health equipment after a purposive and fruitful meeting with the President.

“I am, indeed, happy with your donations and on behalf of the President, wish Ghana EXIM Bank well in your business endeavours” she stressed.

Rev. Peter Abebrese and Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso II , board members, were present at the presentation.