Gina Idan Ministries To Host Thanksgiving Concert

Gina Idan

Gina Idan Ministries Inc. a nonprofit Christian organisation will once again host its annual Thanksgiving Worship concert on Saturday November 26, 2022 in the USA.

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, Reverend Alexander Bruce- Ghartey popularly known as Uncle Ato is expected to thrill fans at this year’s event in the State of Georgia dubbed “The Grace Edition”.

Uncle Ato is one of the most sought-after worship leaders in Ghana with several popular soul-inspiring melodies to his credit.

Apart from the ‘dzi dew’ crooner leading the pack of worshippers to the throneroom, other artiste billed to thrill patrons at this year’s event include Cyllah, Prince Kissi, Attaa P. Joy and vocalist Gina Idan.

Lead organiser of the event, Gina Idan says Thanksgiving Worship forms part of activities to mark the Thanksgiving holidays.

‘It is an annual praise and worship event that brings together members of the community, and lovers of christian music to thank God for His goodness throughout the year and ask for His blessings in the years ahead.

She also assured patrons of nothing short of a spirit-filled ministration that has characterized the event since it started five years ago.

Previous editions of thanksgiving worship have witnessed ministrations from Minister OJ, Tagoe Sisters, and Nana Adwoa.

Thanksgiving, celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November since 1941, has been an annual tradition in the United States by presidential proclamation of Abraham Lincoln’s administration since 1863.

Traditionally, Thanksgiving has been a celebration of the harvest and other blessings of the year. On Thanksgiving Day, it is common for Americans to share a family time together, attend church services and other special events, with turkey featuring prominently in most family meals.

The free-to attend event will also, be streamed live on both Facebook and YouTube @GinaIdanMinistriesInc.