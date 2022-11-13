Stop Associating Islam To War, Violence

The Accra Zone wing of the Majlis Ansarullah of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, on health and Tabligh (preaching), walk.

The Greater Accra Regional President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Alhaji Adam Kofi Yamoah, has called out critics of Islam to stop associating its doctrines with promoting violence, and war towards non-Muslims in the country.

According to him the approach of this critique has created some perception that points fingers at Muslims and believers of the Islamic religion as the cause of conflict, extremism, and terrorism among others which results in immense suffering to people of non-Muslim in the country.

“The picture out there appears as if Islam is not for peace, we want to inform people that Islam itself stands for peace and so how can it be that its people are not peaceful maybe we are seeing it differently but we are giving you the true picture of some perception people have about us”.

Mr. Kofi Yamoah made this statement at the third session of the health and tabligh walk organized by the Accra Zone wing of the Majlis Ansarullah of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, aimed at preaching the fundamental message of Islam to the general public.

“ We the Majlis Ansarullah of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission embarked on this exercise to share the word of peace to anyone we come across to build oneness and also change the wrong perception they have about Islamic teachings,” he said.

“ Our motto, Love for All Hatred for none, is the motive why we always embark on peace campaigns preaching to people on the streets, market places to spread the message of peace and that is what Islam stands for” Maulvi Sayed Naimatullah, Greater Regional Missionary, and acting Accra Zonal Missionary also added.

Accra Zonal Nazim, Majlis Ansarullah, Mustapha Salifu said they introduced the idea of the tabligh walk with the endorsement and support of the leadership of the Greater Accra Region of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission to draw people’s attention to the Islamic teachings.

This walk will thus allow us to preach the word of God and also gain the benefits of exercising considering our age bracket as Ansarullah.

“The exercise we are embarking on is therefore an act of worship and also a good thing to help improve our health especially considering our age bracket as Ansarullah,” he said.

Majlis Ansarullah is the male elders association under Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. It comprises male members who are 40 years of age and above. Ansarullah means helpers of Allah and our core function, among others, is to propagate the message of Allah as stated in the Holy Quran.

