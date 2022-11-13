TV3’s Portia Garbor Wins GJA Journalist Of The Year

Portia Garbor

Ghanaian media personality, Portia Garbor has been named the 2021 Best Journalist of the Year at the 26th edition of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) Awards.

The awards ceremony aimed at celebrating excellence in journalism was under the theme, ‘walking the path toward Ghana’s economic recovery; The role of the media.

Portia Garbor who works with TV3 a subsidiary of the Media General Network was honoured with the prestigious award at a ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Saturday, 12th November 2022.

She beats the likes of Kester Aburam Korankye of the Daily Graphic and Francisca Enchill, Joy Prime/ freelancer to win the covetous award as Journalist of the year.

Portia received other two additional awards as the Best Health Journalist and News Reporting Television with her compelling story titled ‘A Beggars Paradise’.

In her speech after picking the award, She expressed gratitude to the GJA awarding board for the recognition after years of service as a journalist with the media general group.

She also seized the opportunity to express her profound gratitude to the staff and management of TV3 for their unflinching support over the years.

The media general group also took home Sports journalists of the year Juliet Bawuah and Education Journalist Joseph Amstrong.

Joy FM/ TV and Adom TV a subsidiary of Multimedia group was the most awarded media house of the year as its journalist Solomon Joojo Cobbinah – received the Best Television Documentary category, Investigative Journalist and Female Journalist of the Year was awarded to Francisca Enchil while Daryl Kwawu took home the Business and Economics journalist of the year.

Richard Kwadwo Nyarko received the Best Agriculture and Food Security Journalist awards, Komla Dumor’s Most Promising Journalist of the year went to Emmanuel Koranteng ( Homeless Boys) and Best Radio/Tv program English News File- Joy news and Joy FM. Samuel Alfred Amoh of Adom TV won the Disability Journalist of the year.

The Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation took home five awards on the night, Best Feature Television Peggy Ama Donkor, Best Features Radio Mavis Offei Acheampong -GBC Radio, Domestic Tourism Beatrice Senadju , Best Radio/Tv program in Ga Negn3 Ny3sh3 Obonu FM and a Special Honorary awards to GBC.

Graphic Communication Group received the Best Features Print and Road Safety journalist of the year Kester Aburam Korankye . News reporting category (Print) Maclean Kwofi , Best Journalist Online news reporting and Emmanuel Bonney, and a special citation.

Other award winners include News Reporting Radio Ridwan D. Osman – EIB Network, Environment and Science Reporter, Godwin Asediba (GHOne ), Best TV/Radio in Akan Program DiAsa Atinka Media.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke