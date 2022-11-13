Thugs Disrupt NDC Polls

Some thugs belonging to a camp in the opposition National Democratic Congress, (NDC) on Saturday, allegedly invaded the premises of the Nalerigu SHS in the North East Region, where delegates had converged for the regional election, disrupting the process.

The unknown thugs in masks allegedly disrupted the voting process at the center smashing chairs.

The situation forced the officials of the Electoral Commission to run for cover as they feared for their lives.

The Police when had the information were forced to rush to the scene to restore calm and later resume the voting after it was temporarily halted.

In Kumasi, there were disagreements and confusion at the NDC’s Regional Elections for Youth and Women’s Organizer in the Ashanti Region on Friday, November 11, 2022.

There was an exchange of fisticuffs during the process.

The candidates for the Youth Organizer position were divided over whether members of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) should vote or not.

Just as the elections were about to start after the party resolved an earlier injunction on the process, the exercise was marred by confusion.

Some Members of TEIN of the NDC were also protesting at the election grounds, as they alleged that the injunction was also aimed at preventing the Presidents and Women’s Commissioners of TEIN from voting.

The exercise which began on Friday will end on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

The party in a communique asked delegates to fully abide by all laid down rules.

-BY Daniel Bampoe