Hajia4real In Police Grips In UK?

Hajia4real

Socialite turned musician, Hajia4real is reportedly in Police grips in the UK over fraud allegations.

Hajia otherwise known as Mona Montrage Faiz was in London for the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK. Indications were that she performed and also received an award at the event.

Before leaving Ghana for the award she shared videos of herself at the Kotoka International Airport.

She wrote, “Bye Gh is Time for London.” In London, she also shared photos and videos from the street.

On Friday, widespread reports say she was picked up by Police.

According to reports, the Fine Girl singer was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving eight million dollars.

The alleged fraud took place in the USA some time ago but authorities decided to get her arrested in London.

Hajia has been showing an expensive lifestyle on social media for several months before her alleged arrest.

She has been flaunting designer clothes, huge cash in dollars and luxury cars.