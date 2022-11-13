Deputy Lands Minister Runs From Bodyguard Galamsey Death

George Mireku Duker

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources who is the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker, has denied reports that his bodyguard has been murdered.

This follows a publication alleging that the Deputy Minister’s bodyguard was murdered at a galamsey site.

Reacting to the story, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, stated in a disclaimer that his bodyguard is alive and had not been killed as had been claimed in the media, adding that he only has one bodyguard, a Ghana Police Service officer who was given to him by the State.

According to him, the story published against him is inaccurate since his critics are constantly plotting methods to damage his good name.

He consequently pleaded with the public to ignore it.

“I wish to state emphatically that, I have only one (1) bodyguard, assigned to me by the Republic. My bodyguard, an officer of the Ghana Police Service is alive. I do not have any other bodyguard anywhere nor have I ever had a bodyguard with such a name in the publication. The publication going round is not only misleading and fake but defamatory as my detractors will not stop at anything just to tarnish my hard-won reputation,” portions of the disclaimer read.

Read the full statement below:

-BY Daniel Bampoe