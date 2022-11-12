Hajia4real Arrested For $8m Fraud?

A section of Ghanaians on social media are asking questions to ascertain whether truly musician and socialite Hajia4real has been arrested for fraud in the United Kingdom (UK).

This follow reports flying that she has been apprehended by American security agencies in the UK.

Per the unconfirmed report, the socialite was allegedly arrested on Friday November 11, 2022 afternoon in connection with a whopping USD 8million theft that occurred during her stay in the USA.

Hajia4Real was said to be on ‘red list’ in the USA for some time now as efforts were being made to arrest her.

Her apprehension in the UK, according to information sighted by DGN Online is reportedly a joint operation between the security agencies of both countries.

Another report also suggested she was picked up for questioning raising questions about the authenticity of the story.

This has sparked uproar on social media with some Ghanaians eager to ascertain the fact of the issue.

A well known Facebook personality, Francis Kennedy Ocloo demanded to know on his page how true was the report.

He posted that “she is called HAJIA4REAL and she has been arrested. How true is it? One person says it could be just for clicks and trends to promote herself!”

Nha Nah Eyesha on Facebook also went further alleging that “Well this fraud thing all started by her baby daddy though.

“He did everything with her and when he was caught and arrested he handed most of the monies through her account.

“He has finished serving his sentence and came back. Hajia if found guilty will begin hers”

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach her to confirm or deny the report proved futile.

By Vincent Kubi