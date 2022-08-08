GIPC, GSE Partner To Boost Investment

Mr. Grant and Mr. Afedzie exchanging the signed document

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, (GIPC) and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) have entered into a partnership to attract more investment into the country.

The two institutions, in formalising the partnership, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, (MoU) which establishes a practical framework for the cooperation.

The GIPC and GSE, which have the same aim of attracting and advancing investment into the country, will also pursue more innovative and proactive ways to attracting and retaining both Portfolio and Foreign Direct Investment, through the agreement.

Managing Director of GSE, Ekow Afedzie, noted that the move aligns with the government’s plan of making Ghana the financial hub and the preferred investment destination in the sub-region.

He also noted that the move will help both institutions leverage each other’s strength and networks to grow investment and support national economic development.

“Over the past years, GIPC has been promoting direct investments and we have been promoting portfolio investments and also facilitating mobilization of long-term capital in Ghana so this is going to be a realistic partnership,” he said.

He said the common goal is how to make Ghana an attractive investment destination adding that it was only practical that the two institutions partner.

“We will be with them during their various road shows locally and internationally to attract investors. We also invite them to join us as we speak to potential listed companies in Ghana,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Yofi Grant said the move represents an important turning point for both institutions.

“The GIPC and the GSE have long been partners. Today’s signing of the MoU represents an important milestone under which we will jointly explore ways to work together to attract greater investment into the country and advance our visibility and connectivity with international markets”, he said.

Jamila Akweley Okertchiri