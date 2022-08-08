Nana Cuts Sod for Yendi Dualisation Road Project

President Akufo-Addo cuts sod for the Yendi town dualisation road project

President Nana Akufo-Addo has cut sod for a 2.53 km Yendi town dualisation road project in the Northern region.

The 2.53 km dualisation project is part of the Eastern corridor road project Lot 5&6.

Lot 6 starts from Yendi -Gushegu and ends at Gbintiri.

The project consists of a dual carriageway (2.5 km length) from Lot 5: km 93+850 to 94+383, Lot 6: km 0+00 to km 2+000, 2×3.65 m wide lane with median and sidewalk on each side, construction of 3 roundabouts at km 93+850, km 0+000 and km 2+000 as well as the construction of drainage system.

President Akufo-Addo disclosed that so far about 10km of road in Yendi has been asphalted and assured the people of Yendi that more road projects are yet to come.

He urged the contractors to ensure that the project is completed on time.

As part of the president’s two-day tour of the Northern region, he also inspected some Agenda 111 projects in Saboba and Mion.

The Resident Engineer, Ing. Dennis Kusi-Boateng at the sod cutting ceremony said the 4.5 km road from Yendi to Bimbilla has been earmarked for a dual carriage road.

According to him, the Yendi town dualisation road project is expected to be completed within seven months.

Visit To Ya Na

President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abukari II, at the Gbewa palace in Yendi.

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Na Abukari II, thanked the government for the smooth organisation of this year’s Hajj from Tamale to Mecca and Medina to observe their religious obligation in line with their faith without any hitch.

The Ya Na commended the government for the commencement of the Yendi-Tatale and Yendi-Tamale highways projects as contractors are at the site currently.

He appealed to the government to add the Gulkpegu-Nayili Fong road in Yendi township to the dualisation of the Yendi town road adding that the road is one of the major inner town roads which is currently in a bad state.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi