No Reshuffle- Akufo-Addo Rules Out Cabinet Shake-Up

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to calls for him to reshuffle his appointees, especially ministers of state and says he has no plans of heeding those calls.

According to him, the output of the ministers was consistent with his expectations, and therefore there is no need to reshuffle them.

President Akufo-Addo who said this on North Star radio in Tamale, said his appointees were meeting his expectations, adding that he has no intention to reshuffle his ministers any time soon.

The President further explained that he evaluates the work of his ministers consistently; he feels “many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.”

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” President Akufo-Addo added.

The President Akufo-Addo also believes calls for a reshuffle sometimes have ulterior motives, adding that “The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs.”

President Akufo-Addo’s only ministerial reshuffle was during his first term, in August 2018.

Since then, he made some changes to his ministers and dropped some portfolios after criticism that his government was bloated.

President Akufo-Addo also recently revoked the appointment of Sarah Adwoa Safo, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection who has been absent from work for an extended period.

The President nominated her Deputy, the Member of Parliament for Walewale, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, to replace her.

The President also nominated Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, Francisca Oteng Mensah as Deputy Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

-BY Daniel Bampoe