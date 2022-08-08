NPP Mourns Harona Esseku …Directs Flags To Fly At Half-Mast

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Monday expressed its condolences to the family, associates and people of Senya Breku for the loss of a founding member of the party, Harona Esseku.

Mr Esseku, a former National Chairman’s death has been described as a huge loss to both NPP and Ghana.

The NPP has therefore directed all party flags at the party offices across the country to fly at half-mast for the next seven days.

He was a great source of inspiration and wise counsel to the party and also revered by many as symbol of peace and consummate statesman.

Late Harona Esseku served as National Chairman of the party between 2001 and 2005 when he united and led the party to win the 2004 general elections.

Having served the party during the Second Republic as Minister of Transport and Communications as well as Member of Parliament in the Busia regime, Harona Esseku passed on Wednesday August 3, 2022,

In a statement, signed by NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, on Monday August 8, 2022 and copied to DGN Online, the NPP said it received the news of the passing of their founding members with grief.

Mr Esseku’s contributions to the Danquah Dombo Busia political tradition and Ghana at large cannot be overemphasized. His passing is a huge loss to both NPP and the nation. We have indeed lost a father, mentor and colossus.

The party assured the family and people of Senya Breku of their support as they promised to stand with them in this period of difficulty.

“May the soul of our dear departed father and mentor find solace in God’s bosom,” the statement said.

By Vincent Kubi