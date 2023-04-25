GIPC Holds MDA-Investor Forum

Participants at the MDA-Investor Forum

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has held the 2nd edition of its MDA-Investor Forum, to advance deliberations on improving relationships between state institutions and businesses within the country.

The forum brought together representatives from various Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs)/Metropolitan, Municipal, District Assemblies (MMDAs) and investors, to dialogue on the current business regime, and the barriers to doing business in Ghana.

Discussants were also explored a plethora of investment opportunities in different sectors of the economy. The MDA-Investor Business Forum was organised in recognition of MDAs/MMDAs’ potential to impact the investment landscape, particularly through streamlining of permits and licenses, provision of infrastructure and utilities, and support of local economic development.

GIPC Director of Investor Services, Edward Ashong-Lartey, emphasised the need to strengthen relationships between MDAs/MMDAs and investors, while promoting synergies that will create a conducive business environment.

He urged stakeholders to work collectively at eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks in order to enable investors transform risks into opportunities.

He also reiterated GIPC’s unwavering commitment to addressing investor challenges, and promoting business growth, by fostering the needed partnerships.

He disclosed,“the Centre in collaboration with the World Bank, is establishing an Investor Grievance Mechanism to provide early detection for investor challenges and disputes. This will be done in collaboration with MDAs across sectors”.

GIPC’s Head of Aftercare, Ms. Cobbah’s spoke on how MDAs/MMDAs can bolster the investment landscape by streamlining regulations, simplifying administrative procedures, and addressing business challenges at the local level.

She shared some success stories of the Centre’s Aftercare unit, and dovetailed into some investor concerns/sentiments that have been gathered so far. In addition to other remarks, the Head of Business Regulatory Reforms –MOTI, Ms. Diana Afriyie Addo highlighted ongoing business regulatory reforms in Ghana aimed at improving the overall ease of doing business in the country.

She sensitized the audience about her outfit’s online platform (https://www.bcp.gov.gh) which gives access to information on all business regulations and bye-laws.

She urged investors to leverage the platform which also allows them to contribute to ongoing deliberations on regulatory reforms.

The Forum featured a panel discussion with audience participation, which brought to fore key issues besetting the business community, and some workable solutions.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri