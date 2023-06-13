Girl, 12, Crushed To Death Over ‘Borla’ In Suhum

File Photo

A 12-year-old girl class 4 pupil of Suhum Newtown Presby Basic School, Amanda Tei Martey, has been crushed to death by a cargo truck on her way to dump refuse Monday dawn around 5am.

The ghastly accident occurred just after the Suhum Overpass on the Accra to Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region.

The girl died instantly when she was crossing the road to dump the refuse at a nearby dumping site.

The truck driver, whose name is yet to be identified was driving a cargo truck with a registration number, GN 126 -18 fully loaded with Ginger from Ahafo-Goaso in the Ahafo Region to Accra and was descending the Overpass to Accra when he ran into her.

According to the driver, who was at top speed, he didn’t see the deceased crossing the road because there were no street lights on the Overpass.

The little girl’s body was mutilated into and the Police had to use a shovel to pack them into a polythene bag.

The body has since been deposited at the Suhum Hospital morgue for preservation.

Meanwhile, the suspect is currently in Police custody assisting with investigation.

– BY Daniel Bampoe