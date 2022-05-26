Girl, 15, Arrested For Stabbing Senior Over Boyfriend

The Police in Sefwi Akontombra in the Western North Region are holding a 15-year-old JHS student (name withheld) for allegedly stabbing her senior over her boyfriend.

The suspect as DGN Online gathered, allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife over a misunderstanding that led to her death.

It’s unclear as to what led to the tragic incident but reports said, the two have a history of fighting over boyfriend.

The mother of the deceased, Akua Safoah who confirmed the incident on Asaase Radio said before the incident she had picked up information that the two have been at loggerheads.

According to the mother, “I went to visit my sister and that was where I was informed that my daughter earlier had a misunderstanding with her junior in school’’.

She explained that “I then decided to meet the parents of the other girl to resolve the matter. But some hours later, I got the news that my daughter had been stabbed. I rushed to the scene and saw my daughter covered in blood. We tried to rush her to the hospital, but it was too late.”

The assembly member for the Nkwadum Electoral area, Isaac Etsie confirmed that the suspect has been arrested and is assisting police with investigations.

“I received a call about the fight and was given an account of what ensued. The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sefwi Wiaso Hospital mortuary as police investigate the matter’’.

‘’I have spoken to the headmaster of the school as well, but he says he is unaware of any previous fight between the girls,” he stated.

