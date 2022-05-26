Let’s Go For Bawumia/Alan Ticket For 2024 – Atta Akyea Tells NPP

Samuel Atta Akyea

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Samuel Atta Akyea, is advising the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to choose the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and current Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen as the next party leaders for the 2024 general elections.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia and Alan will present a formidable force and enhance the party’s chances of retaining power.

He explains that the party if by so doing will save money for itself and the acrimony that characterizes internal elections to pick a presidential candidate if the executives by consensus agree that Bawumia is the most marketable choice to break the eight.

The former Minister of Works and Housing, who was speaking on Asaase Radio explained that “I hold some strong views that my very good brother Alan Kyerematen is very competent, he can do this job,”

“I am looking at this party from a perspective of a national party in which you will say that the driver should pick a competent mate, the one who will assist him to make sure the passengers are seated.”

He added: “I don’t believe in permanent mates, I believe that a mate can also graduate in becoming a driver. And I also believe that we have been tagged terribly as an Akan-dominated party, so we could change the face of our party.

“Bawumia has been the vice president for two terms, but he has been the mate for16 years. I believe that if these two people can look at it well, the strength of Alan Kyerematen can aid the vice-president and the twin can do a good job for this party and our country. It is a conversation we shouldn’t stop and if we see the light in that, we wouldn’t have troubles.”

“So that arrangement of getting Alan to partner Bawumia, we should look at it very well… it’s eminently sensible,” Atta Akyea said.

BY Daniel Bampoe