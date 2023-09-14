Girl, 5, Washed Away By Floods

The girl’s body being taken from the rainwater

THERE WERE sad scenes at Moshie Zongo in Kumasi after a girl of about 5 years old was seen dead after a heavy rainfall.

Eye witnesses report indicated that the girl’s body was seen floating on a rainwater after a heavy downpour in Kumasi.

It was suspected that perhaps the girl was returning from school when a weak bridge she was walking on, suddenly caved in, leading to her death.

One Mumuni Musah, who was at the scene, said some brave men in the community dived into the rainwater to retrieve the body of the girl.

However, he disclosed, it was too late as the girl had already given up the ghost, an indication that she stayed under the rainwater for some time.

Mumuni said the girl does not live in their community, and he suspected that perhaps she was returning from school when disaster suddenly struck.He said the girl’s passing to eternity has been reported to the police, who were coming for the body to the mortuary and to look for the girl’s relatives.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi