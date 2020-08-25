GIS Denies Robber Is Serving Officer

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has denied that a suspected armed robber arrested alongside three others is a serving officer.

A media report had it that the suspects were arrested at Sefwi Asawinso in the Western North Region and that one of them is an officer of the GIS.

A statement from the GIS reads, “Ghana Immigration Service wishes to state categorically that the said suspect – Samuel Akure – is not a SERVING OFFICER of the GIS.”

The said person, the statement continued, “was dismissed from the service on June 20, 2020 for deserting his duty post for more than 21 consecutive working days. The dismissal was a decision taken by the Central Adjudicating Panel of the GIS after he failed to honour the panel’s invitation to explain why he deserted his post for more than two years without permission.”

In line with Regulation 138(1)(z) and 161 of the Immigration Service Regulations of 2016 [L.I. 2245], the statement went on “the panel recommended his immediate dismissal which was duly effected.”

The GIS has stated that it would not shield any officer who infracts the laws of the country and the regulations of the service, adding “any incident of infraction of the law, involving any service person, will be thoroughly investigated and the case dealt with in accordance with the GIS Regulations.”