Nana Is Promise Keeper

Dr. Stephen Baffuor Adjei addressing the media

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been praised for keeping his promise by granting the College of Technology Education, Kumasi (COLTEK), of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), full autonomy.

The University Teachers Association Ghana (UTAG) branch of COLTEK, Chaired by Dr. Stephen Baffuor Adjei, said the President had indeed demonstrated that he is a man of his words, and so they were eternally grateful to him.

Similarly, COLTEK-UTAG expressed their appreciation to the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka ‘Napo’, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and all others that played roles to make COLTEK autonomous.

Dr. Adjei said the President’s laudable decision to grant full autonomy to COLTEK and the College of Agriculture Education in Mampong (CAGRIC) indeed was proof that he values Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“This move by President Akufo-Addo is a demonstration of his firm commitment towards the development of TVET in Ghana,” Dr. Adjei stated categorically during a press conference in Kumasi.

According to him, the President has continually stated in public that his decision to make COLTEK and CAGRIC autonomous institutions formed part of government’s grand agenda to transform TVET education in the country.

“This dream of the President was realized when Parliament passed the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills and Training and Entrepreneurial Development Bill,” Dr. Adjei said, adding that government has done well so far.

Dr. Adjei also said the elevation of COLTEK and CAGRIC to fully fledged autonomous university to provide higher education in TVET was a giant and historic step, taken by government to highlight the relevance of TVET to national development.

He appealed to the President to “exercise his constitutional obligation by appending his signature to the Akenten Appiah-Appiah University of Skills Training Training and Entrepreneurial Development Bill to give it the executive power it deserves to enter into full force within the shortest possible time.”

COLTEK-UTAG, he said “pledge our continued support and commitment to the industrialization agenda of government. COLTEK and CAGRIC of UEW have kept faith with the mandate of training highly qualified technical and vocational teachers and professionals who currently occupy responsible positions in society.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi