I’ll Ensure Peace And Stability In Ghana – Prez

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged his commitment to ensure peace and stability in the country in the run-up to, during and after the December 7 polls when he spoke at the manifesto launch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Cape Coast over the weekend.

He said he would not be the one to jeopardize the democratic, open, free system of government in Ghana as fought for by the forebears in the Danquah-Domo-Busia political tradition.

“Let me use this occasion to assure Ghanaians that as President of the Republic I will do everything within my means to ensure the peace and stability of our country in the run-up to, during and after the polls on December 7, 2020,” he stressed.

He called on all actors in the political space to join him to ensure the maintenance of peace and stability of the country and also urged everyone to conduct themselves in a manner devoid of violence and ethnocentrism.

“The Ghana project can best be achieved in unity, tolerance and mutual respect,” he stated and added that the objective of the NPP is to win this year’s general election in a free, fair and transparent manner, with a clear majority in Parliament.

“Fellow Ghanaians, the NPP has in 2020 one target and objective – that is to secure, with your support and blessings of the Almighty, in free, fair, peaceful and transparent election – another decisive victory on 7th December 2020.

“A victory that gives us a clear majority in Parliament and a first round presidential victory that will enable us to do four more years of advancing the peace, progress and prosperity of our nation for you,” he said.

According to the President, who is leading the NPP for a second term in office, the NPP has an excellent message as set out in its manifesto anchored in three thematic areas of leadership of service, protecting our progress and transforming Ghana for all.

“Fellow Ghanaians, the battle remains the Lord’s. It is four more years for Nana and the NPP to do more for you,” he concluded.

By Ernest Kofi Adu