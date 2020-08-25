We Want To Give Creative Arts A Focus – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that the creative arts industry is a major pillar of the NPP 2020 Manifesto.

The Manifesto was launched on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM on Tuesday, August 25, this year, the Vice President says the NPP Government wants the creative arts sector a focus.

We want to consider it a major growth pole in this economy, he said.

According to him, Government will work with the private sector to put up recording studios in places like Tamale, Tema.

He says there are a lot of talents in Ghana who do not have access to recording studios.

He stated that Government also wants to build a theatre in Tamale, Tema.

Cape Coast Airport

He justified the proposed construction of the Cape Coast Airport.

He stated that constructing an airport in Cape Coast will boost tourism and economic activity.

He stated that the people of Cape Coast deserve an airport.

He stated that the airport will provide convenience for tourists that will visit Cape Coast.

He described Cape Coast as the tourist capital of Ghana.

By Melvin Tarlue