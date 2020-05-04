GIS Officers Reject Ghc 1,900 Bribe, Repatriate 19 Burkinabes

Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at Savelugu inland post have repatriated 19 Burkinabes who illegally entered Ghana.

The officers, intercepted an OA transport vehicle with registration number GT 8242-19 en-route Accra with the Burkinabe nationals on board.

Information gathered by DGN Online, indicates that the officers rejected a GH¢1,900 bribe contributed by the Burkinabe nationals to allow them proceed to their final destination.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that they used unapproved routes into the country.

The Northern Regional Ghana Immigration Service Public Relations Officer, ICO Christian Kobla Kekeli Zilevu told journalists that an arrangement for another vehicle from Tamale was made to convey the Burkinabes back to the Paga Border post to be repatriated.

According to him, the Deputy Northern Regional Commander sent a signal informing the Officer In Charge of the Paga Border post about the situation and asked that they are received and repatriated accordingly.

Ghana has shut its borders to human traffic as the government tightens measures to curb the importation of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

FROM Eric Kombat, Savelugu