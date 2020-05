Kalidou Koulibaly

Media reports in Italy and England suggest that English Club, Liverpool FC, are favorites to sign Napoli’s Centre-back, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Koulibaly and Timo Werner, RB Leipzig forward, are among the players Liverpool are looking at to sign in the next transfer window.

Napoli are demanding £89million for Koulibaly, according to report.

However, reports say Liverpool are reportedly willing to include Dejan Lovren in any deal.

By Melvin Tarlue