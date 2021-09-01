Give Me Ronaldo’s First Signed Man United Jersey-Queen Elizabeth

The Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II has purportedly requested 80 Manchester United shirts sporting Cristiano Ronaldo’s name.

She has again personally requested for the first one to be signed by the player himself.

The 36-year-old Portuguese superstar sealed a sensational return deal to Old Trafford last week, completing a blockbuster reunion with the club he left in 2009 after spending time at Spanish giant, Real Madrid and Italian top flight, Juventus.

The Queen appears evidently pleased at his decision to head back to Old Trafford, following a report by Sport Innovation Society that 80 shirts have been ordered for her royal staff.

Additionally, she has supposedly requested that the first shirt be signed by the player himself.

Interestingly, Ronaldo has allegedly become the first person in history to be asked for an autograph by Queen Elizabeth.

The news could be an indication of her football allegiance, with previous reports indicating that West Ham was the club to hold a special place in her heart.

It will come as quite the ego booster for Ronaldo, however, who is already wallowing in the adulation of United fans who have seen their hero return to the club.