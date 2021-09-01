Gabby Grabs Top C’wealth Appointment

Legal Practiioner and political strategist, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has been appointed the new Chairman of the Ghana Hub of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC).

CWEIC is a commercial, not-for-profit membership organization with an official mandate from the Commonwealth Heads of Government to facilitate trade and investment throughout the 54 Commonwealth member nations.

Mr. Otchere-Darko’s appointment is to enable the organization to draw from his rich expertise in law, media and politics to drive trade and investment between Ghana and other member countries.

Expressing optimism in Gabby, Chairman of CWEIC, Lord Marland indicated that the Council believes in the technical and professional skills of Mr. Otchere-Darko.

According to him, his ability will be of enormous benefits to the Council going forward.

“As Chairman of CWEIC, I am delighted to welcome our new Ghana Chair. It is a great honour to have someone of the calibre of Mr Otchere-Darko join our organisation. Ghana is a dynamic force in the Commonwealth of nations, and I am confident that we can now build on the success of Ghana to capitalize on future opportunities under Gabby’s leadership,” he stated when announcing the appointment Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Responding to the appointment, Mr Otchere-Darko thanked the Council for the confidence reposed in him, promisng to bring out his skills and ability to bear.

He assured them of using the position to ensure that mission of CWEIC together with that of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) are realized.

“I thank Lord Marland and the entire CWEIC leadership for the confidence shown in me for assigning me this dignified and strategic role as Chair of the CWEIC Ghana Hub. I am excited about the timing of this assignment as I see a revival of the old Commonwealth bond but of a more confident and assured partnership of 54 member countries this time and, particularly, at a time that Africa is finally realizing the old vision of economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area and its 54 member countries.”

“I appreciate the centrality of Ghana in this emerging economic order and will do my very best to promote the objectives of CWEIC, which, in my view, are mutually complementary to the objectives of AfCTFA, as well,” Gabby Otchere-Darko accepting the appointment said.

For her part, Samantha Cohen CVO, Chief Executive, CWEIC, believes that the coming on board of Mr. Otchere-Darko will be a pivot through which trade and investment in Ghana and to a larger extent Africa will revolve.

“CWEIC is fortunate to have Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko as our new Chair of the Ghana hub. Mr. Otchere-Darko brings to CWEIC his professional brilliance as the Senior Partner and Co-Founder of Africa Legal Associates and one of the country’s leading lawyers. In addition, he brings many years of business experience and expertise in the area of political risk analysis. This is a crucial time for Ghana and the Commonwealth as the world recovers from the COVID-19 crisis. Ghana’s place as a vibrant hub abundant with global trade and investment opportunities and home to the AfCFTA Secretariat will be further enhanced by Mr. Otchere-Darko’s commitment to this role.” she stated.

By Vincent Kubi