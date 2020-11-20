Give Us Copy Of Your Contract! …Kotoko Tells GFA

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko has made an audacious demand from the Ghana Premier League (GPL) broadcast right holders, StarTimes and the GFA, for clarity regarding the contract the two parties signed.

As a result, Kotoko wrote to the GFA yesterday, in a letter addressed to the FA’s General Secretary, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo, requesting a copy of the association’s contract with the media company, StarTimes.

Asante Kotoko is requesting that GFA sends them a copy of the association’s contract with StarTimes for them to ascertain their rights and the relevant breaches that come with the decision of the GPL clubs to film their games.

The Porcupines Warriors’ request follows the decision of the GFA to prevent clubs from taking video footage of their games for educational and technical purposes.

Portions of the letter read “In your letter, you stated that filming of matches infringes on your contractual obligations with StarTimes Ghana. To this end, we wish to request a copy of the contract between the GFA and StarTimes to enable us to ascertain our rights and obligations and the relevant breaches with regard to clubs filming their matches.

“If we do not receive a copy of the contract by Monday, November 23, 2020, we will not be in the position to honour any obligations towards StarTimes, since we cannot honour obligations without knowing our rights,” they stated.

Meanwhile, StarTimes has given Kotoko the assurance of dealing with the trending issue.

From The Sports Desk