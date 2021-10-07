GIZ Refurbishes Computer Labs for Police Training Schools

Officials of GIZ and Police officers inspecting one of the IT labs.

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, has handed over

three equipped and partly refurbished computer classrooms to the National Police Training School and the Police Academy in Accra.

The facility was provided under the “Programme to Build and Strengthen the Police Structures in Selected Partner Countries in Africa (Police Programme).”

The new facilities will enable the Police officers gain more experience in the field of Information Technology (IT).

It will also help in the utilization of computers for learning, research and future work of the police including the tackling of prevailing crime trends in Ghana like internet fraud and other cyber-crimes.

This support goes to enhance the learning and development of the Police through the use of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).



German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, officially opening the IT facility

The facility was funded by the German Federal Foreign Office and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

By Jamila Alweley Okertchiri