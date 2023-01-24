GIZ Trains Local Businesses On Solar Energy

Tangmar Marmon speaking to journalists

PROJECT DEVELOPMENT Programme (PDP), under the auspices of the Energy Cluster Division of GIZ, has held a training programme for 40 people in the solar energy value chain yesterday in Accra.

The one-week training, under the framework of German Energy Solutions Initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Change, is expected, to among others, provide practical experience with German experts from the solar photo-voltaic industry.

Tangmar Marmon, Cluster Coordinator of the Energy Division of GIZ, said the training will offer opportunity for participants to learn all the stages in developing a solar energy project such as assessment, planning, implementation and funding.

He also stated that the training will also strengthen the project development skills of businesses in the solar energy space.

He also mentioned that the Project Development Programme, financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Change, is aimed at bringing solar energy from the German Industry to companies in its partner countries including Ghana.

According to him, the ultimate goal of the training was to afford Ghanaian companies an opportunity to produce their own energy at a cheaper cost in a more climate friendly manner.

He said “it is something that is helping Ghanaian companies on one hand, the planet as well as helping Ghanaian economy, government to fulfill its climate pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emission.”

He further indicated that the programme, which started years ago in Ghana, has received lots of commendation as a result of some successes made on the energy sector.

He said apart from its environmental benefit, the programme has also helped various institutions to improve production with reliable energy.

Advisor for the project, Benjamin Struss, for his part, said the project is targeted at Ghanaian companies with fairly large energy consumption, which have the potential to use solar energy after various assessment has been made by the PDP team.

He also explained that though the project is expected to be completed by 2025, it may, however, be extended given the importance of the use of solar energy especially, for commercial purposes in recent times.

Craig Wong, the lead trainer, also said the training will help participants share their experiences, and learn from each order to help them improve on their businesses due to their diverse backgrounds.

Mr. Wong indicated that even though PDP has lots of information to share with participants, the training will equally provide them first-hand information on the challenges facing some of such businesses which will go a long way to help PDP in their subsequent training programmes on solar energy.

The training ends on January 27, 2023.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah