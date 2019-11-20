GJA Announces 2019 Award Winners

Betty Apau Oppong

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards Committee has selected 39 journalists to be honored at the 24th GJA Awards.

The journalists will receive their awards at the ceremony, which would climax the 70th Anniversary celebration of the Association, slated for Saturday, November 23, at the Gold Coast Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The award winners are Albert Oppong-Ansah, Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, Kwaku Osei Bonsu, Robert Tachie-Menso Jnr, Proper Kuorsoh and Albert Futukpor, all Chief Reporters of Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Others include Alice Aryeetey, (GHOne TV), Abigail Annoh, (Ghanaian Times), Adu Gyamfi Marfo (Osagyefo FM), Alberto Mario Noreti (The Spectator), Anim Addo, (UTV), Beryl Ernestina Richter (Joy News), Clara Mlano, (GTV), Charles Benoni Okine, (Graphic Business), Charles Andoh, (the Mirror), Doreen Hammond (Daily Graphic), Edmund Smith-Asante (Daily Graphic) and Evelyn Tengmaa, (TV3).

The rest are Peter Quao Adattor, (TV3), Portia Garbo, (TV3), Rebecca Kwei, (The Mirror), Samuel Adadi Akapule, (Ghanaian Times), Dan Kweku Yeboah, (Peace FM), Seth Kwame Boateng, (Joy News), Ina Thalia Quansah, (Joy News), Janet Abena Quainoo, (GTV), and Kabu Nartey, (Student Journalist GIJ).

Others are Geoffrey Buta, (Spectator), Grace Nana Esi Boateng, (Oman FM), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, (GTV), John Vigah, (Ghanaian Times), Justice Baidoo, (Joy News), Kester Aburam Korankye, (Graphic Business), Kingsley Hope, (Ghanaian Times), Kofi Amoah, (TV Africa), Maclean Kwofi, (Graphic Business), Maxwell Akalaare Adombila, (Graphic Business), Moses Dotsey Aklorbortu, (Graphic Business), Nabil Ahmed Rufai, (GHOne TV) and Nana Konadu Agyeman, (Daily Graphic).

Chairperson of the Seven-Member Awards Committee, Betty Apau Oppong, announcing the list of winners said a total of 368 entries spanning various competitive categories were received for evaluation.

She said accuracy, balance, relevance, impact, background, ethical standard, initiative and clarity were the guiding criteria for selection of the winners.

“The final outcome reflects the work undertaken by the committee as a true non-biased, fair and professional evaluation of the quality and standard of entries received,” she added.

Madam Apau Oppong said at the end of the assessment, the work of the journalists and some media houses won awards in Health, Science, Hygiene and Sanitation, Environment, Water, and Agriculture.

The rest are Nutrition, Human Rights, Oil and gas, Rural Reporting and Photojournalism, Development Journalist for furthering Sustainable Development Goal, Investigative Reporting, and Political Reporting.

GJA President, Roland Affail Monney, congratulated the nominees and urged those who submitted stories but were not shot-listed to work hard to be able to win next year.

“Some people don’t get nominated but they come back the next year and win big,” he said.

The other committee members were Gabby Bosompem, the Secretary, Albert Sam, Madam Tina Aforo-Yeboah, Peter Agbeko, Kwasi Kpodo and Akwasi Agyemeng.

